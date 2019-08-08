Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells 609 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PAYX opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

