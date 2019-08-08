Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $149,974.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $149,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $340,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

