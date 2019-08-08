Insider Selling: Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $3,591,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Shak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,632,500.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Steven Shak sold 35,550 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,843,623.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $2,569,000.00.

Shares of GHDX stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,975,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the first quarter worth approximately $20,134,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genomic Health by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Genomic Health by 269.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,988 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genomic Health by 20.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 893,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,846 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

