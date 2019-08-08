Insider Selling: CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 1,990 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CME traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $209.93. 51,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.54. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $210.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 537,917 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

