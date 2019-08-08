Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean Michel Valette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total transaction of $951,675.00.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $12.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $406.88. 176,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,116. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.72. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $230.93 and a twelve month high of $407.16.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $394.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 149.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 171.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

