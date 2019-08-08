Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Insider Acquires C$975,386.23 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 336,700 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$975,386.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 612,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,775,220.32.

PHX Energy Services Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, PHX Energy Services Corp bought 276,100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$800,331.07.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services Corp has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

