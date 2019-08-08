Insider Buying: Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) President Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) President Matthew V. Hairford purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $22,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew V. Hairford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Matthew V. Hairford purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $33,560.00.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 869,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

