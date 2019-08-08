Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Major Shareholder Buys 2,499 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) major shareholder Raging Capital Management, Llc purchased 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $19,117.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Raging Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Raging Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Raging Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $310,800.00.

Shares of IMMR stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,177. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 82.38%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Immersion by 49,118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Immersion by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Immersion in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co raised Immersion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

