Insider Buying: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Chairman Acquires $7,997,548.62 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,593,791 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,329,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 1,680,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,072,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,121,000 after buying an additional 1,497,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,237,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,668,000 after buying an additional 1,232,732 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

