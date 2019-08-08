Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) CEO Purchases $19,712.82 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) CEO Mark Chalmers purchased 12,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $19,712.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
UUUU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 894,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,446. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.91 million.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.
