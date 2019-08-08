Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) CEO Purchases $19,712.82 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) CEO Mark Chalmers purchased 12,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $19,712.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UUUU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 894,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,446. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.91 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 439,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.