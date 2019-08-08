Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $24,888.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.96 per share, for a total transaction of $24,888.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 708,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,784,709.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $451.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.