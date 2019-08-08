Insider Buying: Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) CFO Purchases $36,400.00 in Stock

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) CFO Michael Pungello purchased 6,500 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,664.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Pungello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Michael Pungello purchased 4,000 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $381.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

