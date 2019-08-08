Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inogen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.
Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,467. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $287.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.