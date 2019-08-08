Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inogen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,467. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $287.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.