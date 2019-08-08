Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IOSP traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88. Innospec has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,999.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $356,236 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

