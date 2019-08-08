Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

ISV traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$14.36 and a 12 month high of C$18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.23.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$28.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

