Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INFN. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.99 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. 3,904,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Fallon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $166,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,354,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

