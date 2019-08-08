INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 9,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 21,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

INVVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.14.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

