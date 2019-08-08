Independent Research Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.56 ($107.63).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock opened at €65.48 ($76.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.45. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 12 month high of €130.25 ($151.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.