Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.80. Independence shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 54 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $534.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.24.
Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter.
About Independence (NYSE:IHC)
Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.
