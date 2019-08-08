Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.80. Independence shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 54 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $534.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independence by 447.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Independence by 4,890.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Independence by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.