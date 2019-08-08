INCA Investments LLC Boosts Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,557 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander-Chile comprises about 6.5% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $36,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 640,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

