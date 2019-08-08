Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) PT Set at $30.00 by Cowen

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMMU. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

IMMU traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 1,699,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,636. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 785,539 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,575,720.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,976,078 shares of company stock worth $66,108,902. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 78.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after buying an additional 124,387 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

