Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $292.87 on Thursday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $462,848.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,464.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $397,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,991 shares of company stock worth $19,789,080 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,200,145,000 after buying an additional 296,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after buying an additional 170,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 873,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 107.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 421,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.