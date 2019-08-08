IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut IEC Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IEC Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

IEC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 39,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,306. IEC Electronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter.

In other IEC Electronics news, CFO Thomas L. Barbato acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Butler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,704 shares in the company, valued at $324,184.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $121,860 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in IEC Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in IEC Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

