IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (OTCMKTS:IAALF) rose 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 5,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

