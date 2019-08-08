Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €201.83 ($234.69).

HYQ stock opened at €225.00 ($261.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 61.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €239.57. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €138.00 ($160.47) and a fifty-two week high of €256.50 ($298.26).

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

