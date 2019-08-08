Hydro One (H) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hydro One (TSE:H) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter.

TSE H opened at C$23.66 on Thursday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$18.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CSFB raised Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.39.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

