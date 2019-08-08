HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Earnings Results

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of HUBS traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.22. The stock had a trading volume of 987,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,886. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $196.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.80.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,187 shares of company stock worth $18,472,682. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 502,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,977,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens set a $198.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

