HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $3,139.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00892961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00249425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003853 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002900 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, HitBTC, C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

