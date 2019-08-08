HSBC Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective from investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGL. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.39 ($10.92).

Shares of SGL traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €6.11 ($7.10). 51,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The company has a market capitalization of $746.46 million and a PE ratio of 42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.42. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €5.83 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of €12.07 ($14.03). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.49.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

