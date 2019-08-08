HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 28.0% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 23.3% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 299,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,767,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502,481. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.