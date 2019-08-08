Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.73-1.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,303. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

