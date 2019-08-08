Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 18,115,190 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.14.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.