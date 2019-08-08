Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 18,115,190 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.14.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

