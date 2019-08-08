Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 1,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.