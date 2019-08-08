Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 1,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

