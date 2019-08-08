Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

