Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.75.

Shares of HCG stock traded up C$1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.86. 405,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.20. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$12.48 and a twelve month high of C$25.45.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.50 million. Research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 2.5099997 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

