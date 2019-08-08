Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $43.04. Holders Technology shares last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 million and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.51.

About Holders Technology (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

