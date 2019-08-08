Hoegh LNG (OTCMKTS:HOLHF) Trading Down 16.4%

Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:HOLHF)’s stock price traded down 16.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21.

Hoegh LNG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOLHF)

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides floating energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through HMLP, Operations, and Business Development and Project Execution segments. It owns and operates floating LNG import terminals, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and LNG carriers (LNGCs).

