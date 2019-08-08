Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 131,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 275,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $41.58 million and a PE ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

In other news, insider Lachlan Wallace 1,386,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th.

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates as a mining company in Australia and Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kanmantoo Copper mine and associated regional exploration targets located in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia. The company is based in Unley, Australia.

