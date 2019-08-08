Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.19 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

HSKA stock traded down $6.29 on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. 131,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,846. Heska has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $614.24 million, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Heska in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In related news, Director Scott Humphrey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $73,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,944.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 14.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 226,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

