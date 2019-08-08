Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS.
NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,513. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.47. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
