Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,513. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.47. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann lowered Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair lowered Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

