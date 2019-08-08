Head-To-Head Contrast: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Debt Resolve (NASDAQ:DRSV)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -32.93% -16.62% -14.77% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

14.2% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Debt Resolve shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red Violet and Debt Resolve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and Debt Resolve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $16.30 million 9.13 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Debt Resolve $4.43 million 0.09 -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Debt Resolve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Violet.

Volatility and Risk

Red Violet has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debt Resolve has a beta of -2.04, indicating that its stock price is 304% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Debt Resolve beats Red Violet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York.

