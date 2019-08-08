Head to Head Comparison: Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) versus Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.47 $2.79 billion $0.48 10.60 Toronto-Dominion Bank $41.21 billion 2.52 $8.75 billion $5.03 11.27

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Bank of Scotland Group. Royal Bank of Scotland Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.89% 5.97% 0.40% Toronto-Dominion Bank 20.24% 16.21% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2 2 6 0 2.40 Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 2 4 0 2.67

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

