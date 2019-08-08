HBZ coin Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $424,467.00 and approximately $90,584.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Mercatox and Bitlish.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.61 or 0.04499856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001084 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,301,957 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, HitBTC, Mercatox and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

