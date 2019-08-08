Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Given $16.88 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.88 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Haymaker Acquisition an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 256,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.65 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

