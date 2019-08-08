Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,358,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 129.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,242 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,772,230.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,998 shares of company stock worth $5,575,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,571. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

