Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) CFO Beth Ann Costello Sells 5,000 Shares

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HIG opened at $58.01 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

