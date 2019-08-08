Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

HASI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 324,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 29.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 641,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,789.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,952 shares of company stock valued at $473,729. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth about $11,366,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 452,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

