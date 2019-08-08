Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 21,204 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $483,239.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,120.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.