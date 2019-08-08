Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 1,321,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

