Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of HAE traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 194,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $609,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,709. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,838,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,625,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,176,000 after acquiring an additional 202,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,416,000 after acquiring an additional 165,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 728,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

